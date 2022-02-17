Doctor Strange 2 Was the Biggest Trailer From the Super Bowl This Year

It’s not uncommon for Marvel Studios films to break all kinds of records. It took Spider-Man: No Way Home no time at all to rocket to the top of the box office, becoming the best-performing film of the pandemic era by a significant margin. Outside of the consistent performance of the films at the box office, even the marketing efforts by Marvel Studios continuously raise the bar.

Take the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as an example. Disney opted to release the trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up immediately prior to Super Bowl LVI, the biggest television broadcast of the year. As analytics firms have now pointed out, the teaser for the Sam Raimi flick is officially the most-watched trailer released during the big game this past weekend.

According to data obtained by RelishMix (via Deadline), the trailer for Multiverse of Madness garnered 93.12 million views across all online channels in the 24 hours immediately following its debut. Two other projects were close in views, as Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion managed to get 86.82 million views and Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series scooped up 80.34 million.

Beyond that, however, there was little competition. Even Ryan Reynolds’ presence couldn’t propel Netflix’s The Adam Project past 32.2 million views. Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated horror hit Nope gathered 21.65 million views while everyone else—including Marvel’s Moon Knight spot—tallied under 16 million views in the first 24 hours after release.

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers,” the film’s synopsis reads. ” However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

