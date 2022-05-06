Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Could Contain Subtle Nod to Eternals

✖

The marketing cycle for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in full swing, with the House of Ideas releasing another new clip from the movie on Wednesday. While much of the promotional collateral has so far focused on the eponymous sorcerer and the Scarlet Witch, the latest video may have also teased the involved of the Eternals if you look in the right spots.

In a shot with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a fight appears to be taking place in an ancient temple or something of the sort. If you look closely, you can see designs on one of the walls that look awfully similar to the production design of Eternals — namely, the Celestial designs involved in their costuming.

It's yet to be seen what surprises are in store for the movie. Either way, helmer Sam Raimi is just excited for fans to see the showdowns between Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Maximoff.

"Wow. That's a question I've been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have, and he's got the help of Kamar-Taj," Raimi told the website. "If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves ... there could be Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!