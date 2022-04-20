Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Promo Debuts New Scarlet Witch Footage

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in a few weeks and it seems like we’re getting hit with a barrage of new TV Spots and promos for the sequel. Elizabeth Olsen’s Sacrlet Witch was revealed to be going on a rampage a few TV spots ago. Now in a new promo, we get some new dialogue from the character that’s a bit of a warning to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

In the promo, Scarlet Witch warns Strange to be careful with the multiverse. The character tells Strange to “try not to break the multiverse, Stephen” which leads us to believe that this is before a big moment in the film. You can check out the new promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below!

The film recently launched ticket sales and it broke Fandango’s advance ticket sales record for 2022. In support of the occasion, Director Sam Raimi had a discussion with Fandango. During the conversation, the director revealed some things about the sequel including who he thinks the villain of the film could be as well as who he thinks could win in a fight between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.



“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told the website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”



The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!