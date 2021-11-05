Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige on Bringing the Scarlet Witch’s Marvel Magic Into the MCU

✖

When WandaVision came to an end back in March, it was finally revealed that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was the Scarlet Witch. Between Wanda and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the Disney+ series put a lot of focus on the magic of the MCU, especially Scarlet Witch's Chaos Magic. Olsen is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about bringing Wanda's magic into the MCU.

"The supernatural sorcery with Doctor Strange — which you saw not only in his movie but in Infinity War and Endgame — and explaining the powers that we’d seen Wanda have throughout the movies, now having this connection to witchcraft and magic [in WandaVision], [is] right from the Marvel Comics. It’s always been there. It’s fun to be able to figure out a way to bring more of that into the MCU," Feige shared.

Wanda, Agatha, and Doctor Strange aren't the only MCU characters to have some magic. Loki is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+, and the God of Mischief certainly has his own brand of powers. In fact, Loki director Kate Herron recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and talked about getting to showcase more of Loki's magic.

"Yeah. I think for me, I was really excited to get to show more of his magic in the show because I think it's like 79 minutes maybe across all the MCU films, and obviously within two hours, and there's a lot going on in all the films he's in, you can only show so much. And I thought, 'Well, if we have six hours, let's push it more and let's see what else you can do.' So, yeah. So I definitely would say I think the joy of our show is that it's unique in the sense that we're starting with a Loki from Avengers, so he hasn't gone on this incredible journey that he's been on in the other MCU films, but with that, we're putting him into this whole new corner of the MCU. He's like chaos and institution. I don't know how that's going to meld, but I think it's fun just to see a character honored who is saw is familiar to us, but in a very different scenario and nature and nurture, seeing how is he going to react to this new world we've put him in?," Herron shared.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022, and the finale of Loki drops on Disney+ on Wednesday.