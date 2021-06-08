MCU Podcast Phase Zero Moves To Wednesday, Special Guest Loki Director Kate Herron

(Photo: ComicBook.com's MCU podcast 'Phase Zero')

ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero has moved its recording time and new episode release date to Wednesday! Going forward, the Phase Zero podcast will record live on ComicBook.com's Twitch and YouTube channels at 12pm ET every Wednesday, before the new episodes are made available on all major podcast platforms later in the afternoon. This offers ComicBook.com's team the opportunity to dive into new episodes of the Loki series which premieres on Wednesday. This week, the Phase Zero podcast will premiere an exclusive interview with Loki director Kate Herron, including some insight into the show's first episode!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It’s the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!

To date, guests on the Phase Zero podcast have included Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, WandaVision star Teyonah Parris and director Matt Shakman, Thanos creator Jim Starlin, The Vision comic writer Tom King, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Avengers: Endgame cameo-boaster and ESPN's fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, and more. The show is hosted by Brandon Davis, alongside the rest of the show's "Fantastic Four" Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

Phase Zero is the latest fun product being offered by ComicBook.com, following the successful ComicBook Nation podcast hosted by Kofi Outlaw and Matt Aguilar, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Megan Peters, Jim Viscardi, and Christian Hoffer, and daily news and entertainment video series Daily Distraction hosted by Chris Killian. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party events became worldwide Twitter trend events with Phase Zero's host Brandon Davis at the helm.

