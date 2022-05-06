Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Surpasses $700 Million at Worldwide Box Office

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has officially surpassed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office. The Marvel Studios film made $4.7 million on Monday at the domestic box office, taking in $8.5 million internationally. This brings its totals to $297.3 million domestically and $406.4 million overseas. The sum of these two hauls puts Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at $703.7 million worldwide. According to Forbes, the project is expect to surpass $300 million domestically on Tuesday. Such a milestone will make it the third movie to reach such a number at the domestic box office since the pandemic shut down movie theaters.

Previously, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman topped $300 million at the domestic box office. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to ultimately earn more global dollars than titles such as The Batman and F9 which have earned $769 million and $721 million, respectively. It is not going to reach Spider-Man: No Way Home's impressive global haul of $1.891 billion. The Strange sequel's next big competition for box office dollars will arrive when Jurassic World: Dominion arrives on June 10. Marvel's sorcerer may reign supreme through most days between now and then.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has plenty to offer Marvel fans which is why they're flocking to theaters for it, including not only its magical character from the title but also the wildly popular Scarlet Witch portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen rolling with plenty of momentum from the WandaVision series. Furthermore, it boasts some buzz-worthy cameos and serves as the first horror movie Marvel Studios has offered to date.

The film's director Sam Raimi opened up about crafting a horror film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe while speaking to ComicBook.com. "That's really what Marvel and Kevin Feige wanted to do: they wanted to make Multiverse of Madness their first Marvel entry into the horror film, kind of dipping their toe into the water," Raimi said. "But it wasn't supposed to be Earth-quaking, ground-shaking terror. It was supposed to be the kind of horror and scariness and spookiness you'd find in a Doctor Strange comic."

