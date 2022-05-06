Doctor Strange 2 Producer Reveals Iron Man's Fate in Illuminati's Universe

Doctor Strange in the Multiververs of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. In honor of the movie's home release, many of the folks involved with the film have been sharing behind-the-scenes facts and talking more about the Illuminati scenes. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke with costume designer Graham Churchyard this week, and he revealed details about Daniel Craig's almost-appearance as Balder the Brave. This week, producer Richie Palmer spoke with Empire about the Illuminati scenes and Tony Stark's impact on Earth-838.

"... but this is a world where Ultron seemed to work the way Tony Stark intended him to work in Age of Ultron. 'A suit of armor around the world,' Tony was trying to get the Avengers to retire in Age of Ultron. So imagine this is a Wanda that, around that time... This is a world where Tony cracked Ultron, and it worked, and he went, 'Hey, whoever wants to retire and go home, can.' And then the Illuminati came to rise behind the scenes, pulling the strings, but, I think it's just a little bit of a better world for whatever reason, and Wanda was able to go and have the life that she deserved. We as the audience don't know who the father of those children is in this universe," Palmer explained.

When Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron spoke with ComicBook.com, he suggested fan service never factored into any of the studio's decision-making when casting the movie's star-studded Illuminati.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Stephen Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th. Pre-order details can be found here.