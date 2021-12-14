Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Producer Speaks Out on the Marvel Sequel’s Reshoots

Despite having wrapped principal photography months ago, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still filming. The cast and crew for the project reassembled just before Halloween to shoot additional photography, which is still going on through at least the middle part of December in and around Los Angeles.

Appearing on the red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel executive and head of production Victoria Alonso confirmed that while reshoots are almost done, they’re very much still ongoing.

“No, we haven’t [finished Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]. That’s the next one,” Alonso told a reporter for Variety. “We’re shooting additional photography, and we’re almost done. Listen, there’s so much to come. You and I are going to be chatting the whole year.”

Doctor Strange lead Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed he was returning for reshoots in October during an appearance on the Today Show.

“Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm so expect extraordinary things,” the MCU superstar said at the time. “And yeah we’re making it even better: we’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then… That’s all you get.”

Studio boss Kevin Feige has praised the ability for reshoots time and time again, saying they’re an integral part of the outfit’s production process.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige said in 2019. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.