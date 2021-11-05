✖

This is an evergreen statement by now, but there's a lot going on in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. At any given time, there are dozens of shows in production at Marvel Studios and between now and the end of the year, the Marvel crew has a minimum of two films and two shows to release. The next such project is Marvel's What If...?, the first foray into animation for the Kevin Feige-led outfit. Ahead of its premiere on August 11th, Disney's consumer products team has already started to unveil toys and merchandise in support of the show — including a batch of action figures that could potentially spoil an upcoming appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thursday, Hasbro unveiled a wave of action figures for its wildly popular Marvel Legends line. Keeping pace with other such waves, this batch of action figures includes six toys in total — five figures from What If...? and a sixth, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) from Loki.

What's interesting about this wave is the fact two figures have a "Marvel's" designation in front of the toy's name on the packaging — the aforementioned Sylvie, and then Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter. Interestingly enough, rumors began to surface earlier in the week that Captain Carter would be making a live-action appearance in the second Doctor Strange because of the film's inter-universe plot.

How’s this for a conspiracy: Captain Carter is the only What If…? Character to receive the “Marvel’s” designation. The only other one of the wave that has it is a live-action character.#confirmed #itsallconnected pic.twitter.com/PP6R5zdLF7 — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) July 28, 2021

Could this What If...? wave be a teaser of a potential Captain Carter appearance in live-action?

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the designation itself likely has to do with copyright information. Captain Carter isn't the first time a character in fiction has been named that, and Sylvie is a general first name that anyone on the planet could carry. While there is some recent precedence for the designation — look at Marvel's vision and Marvel's Valkyrie in the Avengers: Endgame wave — there are also characters with the moniker that haven't appeared in live-action. Both Scarlet Spider and White Tiger received the "Marvel's" treatment in Hasbro's Rhino Build-a-Figure wave a few years back, and that's only the beginning.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

What other mystical characters would you like to see appear in the Doctor Strange sequel?