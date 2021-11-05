Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Apologizes for Disappointing WandaVision Fans

✖

Fans became convinced that Marvel's WandaVision was going to do any number of things that it didn't ultimately do -- one of which was to more overtly set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many fans speculated that franchise star Benedict Cumberbatch would pop up in WandaVision, if only as a post-credits stinger, and that his arrival would establish the dynamic between his character and Wanda in the forthcoming sequel. Of course, the involvement of Evan Peters as a fake Pietro Maximoff also set up the expectation that the series would be doing something with Marvel's mutliverse -- which is another idea that didn't pan out, but which would have made sense given the title of the Strange sequel.

Cumberbatch, hard at work filming the sequel as well as working on indie projects for his production house, had no idea that he was inadvertently dashing anyone's expectations. During an interview in support of his new film The Courier, he apologized to YouTube host Jake Hamilton.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you," Cumberbatch said. "That would have been fun I guess; it would have led into Lizzie's involvement with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], but ah hell, that's all to come. We're in the middle of it now; we've been filming since before Christmas and it's very exciting."

While Cumberbatch never showed up on the hit Disney+ series, it seems likely that at least one element of Wanda's Doctor Strange story was teased at the end of the show.

By the end of the finale, Wanda has made peace with herself as the Scarlet Witch and come to a workable level of acceptance for her grief about Vision's death. All that in mind she has gone off to the wilderness and finds herself isolated in a remote cabin in the woods. In the start of the scene we see Wanda drinking tea on her porch but as the camera glides through the door frame and into the back room we see a astral projection of Wanda studying the Darkhold. While floating in the air, reading the book, and practicing spells she hears a noise which clearly becomes the voice of her children, reaching out to her from somewhere and both yelling a variation of "Mom, help! Please!"

