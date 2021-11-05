WandaVision Finale Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

✖

Full spoilers for WandaVision below! The ninth and final episode of Marvel Studios Disney+ series has arrived and in proper Marvel fashion there were plenty of teases for what's to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We knew going into WandaVision that the series would lead into the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness but we didn't know exactly how. Luckily for all of us the final episode features both a mid-credit sequence and a post-credit scene, the former of which sets up Captain Marvel 2 and the later of which plants a clear seed of the plot for the Doctor Strange sequel.

At the end of the episode, and thus the post-credit scene, Wanda has made peace with herself as the Scarlet Witch and come to a workable level of acceptance for her grief about Vision's death. All that in mind she has gone off to the wilderness and finds herself isolated in a remote cabin in the woods. In the start of the scene we see Wanda drinking tea on her porch but as the camera glides through the door frame and into the back room we see a astral projection of Wanda studying the Darkhold. While floating in the air, reading the book, and practicing spells she hears a noise which clearly becomes the voice of her children, reaching out to her from somewhere and both yelling a variation of "Mom, help! Please!"

This sequence will no doubt lead to Doctor Strange 2 in a couple of ways. The origins of Billy and Tommy got weird in the pages of Marvel comics, as they were created out of energy from Mephisto and later reincarnated into other people. What seems likely in the case of the MCU is that Wanda's creation of the characters, and later deconstruction of the hex, perhaps sent them out into the multiverse and trapped them somewhere (or perhaps Mephsito nabbed them, who knows).

After hearing their call it stands to reason that Wanda would seek out Doctor Strange's help considering Agnes herself name dropped "The Sorcerer Supreme" while revealing more details about the fabled "Scarlet Witch" to Wanda. Though the Darkhold reveals that the Scarlet Witch is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, Wanda still needs some help and navigation from someone with a little more experience.

It's also worth noting that In The Multiverse of Madness will see the introduction of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a Marvel hero whose entire power set is about navigating the multiverse, making her invaluable for their journey.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for a March 25, 2022 release. In the mean time, WandaVision can be seen in its entirety on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

