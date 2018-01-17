Doctor Strange’s Asgardian God Costume Revealed

Stephen Strange may not be the current Sorcerer Supreme, but who needs that title when you can be a god of magic? In today’s issue of Doctor Strange, the titular character got a major upgrade in his costume, as well as his powers.

Warning: Spoilers for Doctor Strange #384 ahead!

In last month’s issue of Doctor Strange, Stephen needed a little help defeating Loki, in hopes of taking back the title of Sorcerer Supreme. So he headed off to Asgard to get some magic power from Yggdrasil, the world tree. After making a sacrifice to the tree, Strange was given the power of a god and, in this issue, we finally saw him wield it.

When Strange finally went toe-to-toe with Loki in the newest issue, he harnessed the power that Yggdrasil bestowed upon him, transforming him in both mind and body. As you can see in the photo below, Stephen Strange knew how to rock his Asgardian attire.

With a new staff, and powerful robes worthy of a god, Strange certainly looked like a true Asgardian. He even donned a head full of long locks that could rival Thor himself. To take things one step further, Strange talked the talk, telling Loki to “Get the Hel” out of his house.

Unfortunately, Strange’s new powers didn’t last long, and he was soon disabled, along with Loki. He later took an evil turn, becoming consumed and taken over by The Void.

Doctor Strange #384, written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Gabriel Hernandez Walta, is now available at your local comic book shop.