Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Character Posters Released

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released a new set of character posters for the major characters in the film – check them out below! The new one-sheets include Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong (Benedict Wong), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan, causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil. Strange will face an on coming storm, where he will be faced with old enemy’s and new foes, we will see strange mixed with hero’s from different worlds, will strange be able to stop Wanda, and he’s evil variant, or will the world crumble around him.

Doctor Strange

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀



Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/FelEk3xjoX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scarlet Witch

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀



Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn#WandaMaximoff pic.twitter.com/yMJCPvIgcB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Sarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness.

America Chavez

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀



Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn#AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/zqqKUtEOfW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022



Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness.

Wong

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀



Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn#Wong pic.twitter.com/OUfK0PjBqn — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022

Benedict Wong as Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Mordo

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀



Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn#Mordo pic.twitter.com/M7ZDlU1OR8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Christine Palmer

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀



Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn#ChristinePalmer pic.twitter.com/PHGwRGLkqM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6th.