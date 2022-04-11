Marvel

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Character Posters Released

By

doctor-strange-2-character-posters.jpg

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released a new set of character posters for the major characters in the film – check them out below! The new one-sheets include  Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong (Benedict Wong), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). 

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan, causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil. Strange will face an on coming storm, where he will be faced with old enemy’s and new foes, we will see strange mixed with hero’s from different worlds, will strange be able to stop Wanda, and he’s evil variant, or will the world crumble around him.

Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Sarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness.

America Chavez


Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness.

Wong

Benedict Wong as Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.  

Mordo

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Christine Palmer

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

doctor-strange-2.jpg

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6th. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts