Marvel Fan Art Imagines Deadpool in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One Marvel fan imagined what it would be like for Deadpool to be plunged into the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange's long-awaited sequel is in theaters, and some fans thought they would see Ryan Reynolds' hero in the movie. But, alas, it was never to be. However, on Twitter, @VozifySus decided to bless us with a crass image of Deadpool using the same sort of "Souls of the Dammed" illusion that Strange employs in the movie. However, it wouldn't be Wade Wilson without some sort of obscene gesture attached. Interestingly, when speaking with Comicbook.com, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron said that they had discussions about including the Merc with a Mouth. At different points in the conversation, he also alluded to other cameos and ideas that the creative team opted not to pursue. In some ways, the conversation about what made it into the movie is just as loud as the film itself.

"Yeah, we talked about it," Waldron said in the clip you can check out up top. "I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would've been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn't feel like... It just didn't feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it."

If Deadpool was in multiverse of madness : pic.twitter.com/qgKb1u1c1u — Vozify 🦇 (@VozifySus) May 12, 2022

Comicbook.com also spoke to Ryan Reynolds about the expectations surrounding the next Deadpool film last year. Now, with Deadpool 3 in the works according to recent reports, the question of what's next is on every fan's mind. The star is a bit nervous about the prospect but confident in the process.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds explained. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said while pondering Deadpool popping up in another MCU project before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

