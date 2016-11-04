Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: All the Cameos Rumored and Confirmed So Far

Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier - Confirmed (Photo: Marvel Studios) The fan-favorite actor has already been confirmed to appear in the movie. Though the star of the X-Men movies from Fox hasn't shown his face in any of the trailers, his voice is immediately recognizable. What we've seen of the character though is that he clearly has the same mobility chair as his character in the X-Men animated series from the 1990s and he's a part of the multiversal Illuminati. So yes, Professor X is in the movie, but clearly a variant of what we've seen before and leaving Marvel Studios with the wiggle room to create their own version in the MCU. prevnext

Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne as Billy & Tommy - Confirmed As teased in the post-credit scene of WandaVision, yes, Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff) and Jett Klyne (Tommy Maximoff), are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. It's unclear what role they'll play in the film but the devastation Wanda suffered when she lost her children will clearly be a major factor in the sequel's plot.

Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter - Confirmed A recent TV Spot completely confirmed that this character will appear and it seems like a very plausible dot to connect to think that Hayley Atwell will return as the hero. Having played Peggy Carter in the MCU and voiced this variant of the hero on Marvel's What If...? it sure seems like Hayley will be back for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel - Confirmed Another cameo that has been confirmed for a while thanks to the marketing is Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch appearing as a variant of her character Maria Rambeau, one that is Captain Marvel instead of Carol Danvers. She appears to be part of the Illuminati as well, it's unclear if we'll find out what happened to the Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau of her universe, but she's definitely in the film.

Rintrah - Confirmed Though it's unclear who will voice the character, or if they even have any lines, but the green minotaur is confirmed to appear in the film at least for a little while.

Bruce Campbell as….? - Confirmed...kind of (Photo: Marvel Studios) The long time collaborator with Sam Raimi has offered multiple teases about his appearance in the film, including two April Fool's Day "leaks" about his cameo. Who he plays and if he's even in the movie is still up in the air as the actor himself has wondered if he made the final cut. "It's hard with the Marvel movies, it's hard to even lie because I could be caught out as a liar in my lie. If I told you I think I'm not in it, I could still wind up being in it," Campbell said on the Radio Labyrinth podcast. "Even if I were to have done a pivotal cameo – because I only do pivotal cameos, and I can explain if you see it – we won't really know the answer until May. If I were [Doctor Strange actor] Benedict Cumberbatch, I would be worried that I would get cut out."

Mr. Fantastic - Rumored Marvel fans have theorized for quite a while that Reed Richards will appear in the upcoming movie, with the popular fan casting of John Krasinski persisting through the rumors as well. No one at Marvel has confirmed that's the case and there's been nothing in the marketing to confirm it either, but it would make sense for the first appearances by the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to take place in the same movie.

Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man - Debunked (Photo: Marvel Comics) Ever since the first look at Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel variant was revealed many fans were convinced that it was actually Tom Cruise as a Tony Stark variant. It's been theorized that it's a piece of meta-casting as Cruise had been considered for an Iron Man movie in the past, but it's simply not going to happen. There is NOTHING that proves or confirms the existence of such a cameo, and in fact plenty of evidence to the contrary. The entire time that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been prepping and shooting, Cruise has been developing and shooting the 7th and 8th Mission: Impossible movies. The actor clearly has had a lot on his plate, with likely no availability for a Marvel movie appearance.

Charlize Theron as Clea - Rumored Rumors abound that the Mad Max: Fury Road star will appear as the half-human, half-Dark Dimension being who, in the pages of Marvel Comics, has taken Stephen Strange's hand in marriage. There's been nothing to corroborate this just yet, but think back to the time before Marvel's Eternals, we had no idea that Harry Styles was playing Starfox in that film, did we? That said, Theron previously said that Marvel had never approached her for a role. "I swear to God. I've never gotten anything," iHeart Radio's "The Big Ticket" podcast in July of 2020. "No, I'm not lying to you. But that's okay. You know what? I am paving my own way. I'm creating my own opportunities. So it's alright."

Tom Hiddleston as Loki - Rumored (Photo: Marvel Studios) Considering the connectivity between Loki on Disney+ and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would make sense for an appearance to occur. Last year the rumor began to make the rounds that Hiddleston would appear in the film, though the report at the time simply said it was "expected" he would appear. No news on a potential appearance has been made since then.

Anson Mount as Black Bolt It's been rumored that one of the Illuminati members will be the Inhuman Black Bolt, with actor Anson Mount reprising his role from the short lived ABC series. This seems like pure, fandom, made-up nonsense, as there is no love lost between Marvel Studios and the Inhumans TV show that was produced, itself an unmitigated failure. Marvel Studios will almost certainly never acknowledge this show, and if they do decide to use any of these characters they'll definitely recast them.