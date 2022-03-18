Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially then next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters, so that means we’re going to learn a lot more about the film in the weeks before its release. Earlier today, Rachel McAdams opened up about her, more active role in the sequel, and now we got some more goodies for you. The goodies come in the form of four behind-the-scenes images from the Doctor Strange sequel.

In the images you can see director Sam Raimi guiding the Cloak of Levitation, Benedict Cumberbatch pointing at something beyond the blue screen, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez with two unknown characters, and finally Benedict Wong’s Wong looking ever so serious. You can check out the images in the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/bingewatchthis_/status/1504568684152594443?s=21

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the second time we see Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme since the events of Avengers: Endgame, and even though he fought alongside the superhero team, the actor seems to believe that he isn’t actually a part of the team.

“People say that you were in the Avengers, but you’re not an Avenger, right? No, I’m not. I’m not at Stark Tower with Nick Fury,” he clarified. “No, he’s sort of outside of that realm, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a character trait. I think that is just a job title. He’s there to protect the reality of the Avengers in a different way to what they have been fighting up until the point that everything collides in the last two Avengers movies, so he holds his position as an adult on the periphery of that, but I think only for so long. There’s always a moment where he has to work with people and team up. And you know, we might see that in the next film; you have to wait and see.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.