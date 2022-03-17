Doctor Strange 2: Rachel McAdams Opens up About Surprising Marvel Return

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be one of the biggest Marvel Studios films of all time and it’s partly due to the big surprises in the film. These surprises are rumored to consist of the return of the many Marvel movie characters from numerous films in their studio vaults. The only returns we know for sure are happening are the characters from the first Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, and even Patrick Sterwart’s Professor Charles Xavier.

Now, one Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star is opening up about her role in the sequel. Rachel McAdams, who played Christine Palmer in the first film, confirms that she will have a more active role in the sequel. The actress tells Empire Magazine (via The Direct) that Palmer “wasn’t just wearing scrubs this time around” and also reveals that her character was “certainly a part of things I’ve never seen on screen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the film was first announced it was reported that McAdams would not reprise her role in the Marvel Studios sequel, and thankfully those reports turned out to be false. During the first Doctor Strange, McAdams’ Christine Palmer played Steven Strange’s love interest, and it doesn’t look like that relationship maintained itself by the time we get to the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, Strange will have to watch Palmer get married to someone else, and it will probably be heartbreaking to watch the love of his life tie the knot with another beau.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer previously revealed to D23 Magazine why the Marvel couple had parted ways.

“They are not back together, unfortunately… we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, meaning he can’t entertain his selfish desires,” Palmer states. “He would’ve loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard thing. He said, ‘No. I’m going to be a Super Hero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our movie shows him dealing with the decisions he’s made. He might regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her.”

What do you think Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer will be up to in the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.