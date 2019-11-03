Terrifying Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Poster Has Us More Hyped Than Ever for the Sequel

In the little Marvel Studios has promoted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s been touted as the studio’s first real foray into scary movies. With horror filmmaker Scott Derrickson at the helm, it has all the needed pieces to make a trek into the terrifying unknown and one new piece of fan art perfectly embodies the adventure. Drawn by Instagrammer @incubus_art, the mostly-grayscale piece has Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) front and center. Using red sparingly, the artist creates a sense of fear and dread with the otherworldly powers of Wanda Maximoff.

They also manage to use Scarlet Witch’s iconic costume from the comics to make the character a horn-like headdress, playing off the theory she might serve as the movie’s antagonist after a mental breakdown. You can see the artist’s process picture of the standout piece in the gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS A post shared by ‘incubus’ (@incubus_art) on Nov 2, 2019 at 5:12pm PDT

Exact details for the highly-anticipated sequel have yet to emerge, but that’s not stopping from Olsen from expressing her excitement to star alongside Cumberbatch in the movie. “I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it,” Olsen previously revealed in an interview with MTV. “I’m really excited. I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What baddies do you hope to see in the Doctor Strange sequel? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!