When Do New Episodes of Loki Season 2 Come Out?

After a brief hiatus, Loki has returned to Disney+ with another batch of episodes. Given that Disney+ is still in its infancy, the streaming has tested with various release times and days of the week to release new shows on, and Loki Season Two is no exception. In fact, the Tom Hiddleston-starring vehicle changed things up again by moving the release of new episodes every Thursday.

Beyond that, the streamer no longer forces people to wait up into the wee hours of the morning to catch new episodes when they're added to the platform. Instead, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have decided to release the second season of Loki on a weekly basis, with new episodes dropping at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. That would mean new Loki episodes can be seen starting at 8:00 p.m. Central time or 6:00 p.m. Pacific as well. The second episode of the second season is releasing on Thursday, October 11th at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Where does Loki Season Two take the character?

According to Loki producer Kevin Wright, the second season of the show will continue the in-depth character examination of the Asgardian god of mischief.

"He's become that and I remember [Michael] Waldron and I would talk a lot about in season one or just kind of acknowledge in season one, so much of the first two, three phases of Marvel storytelling do track back through Loki and the choices he made, Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in Avengers," Wright told us earlier this fall.. "So all of that plays out and as we were developing this, we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.' It always, I mean those are kind of like broad discussions, but we always are focusing in on just what we're doing and try not to get too bogged down by the bigger picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will embrace it."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.