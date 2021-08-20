Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Hires Head Writer for Disney+ Series

✖

One of Marvel's next big projects for Disney+ just took a major step forward in development as its been revealed the Don Cheadle-starring Armor Wars has found its head writer. According to a report from Deadline, stand-up comedian turned screenwriter Yassir Lester will take command of the series which sees Cheadle return as the Marvel hero War Machine. Lester and Cheadle have had previous experience working together though, collaborating on the Showtime original series Black Monday which Cheadle stars in (and has received two Primetime Emmy nominations for). His other credits as a screenwriter include the Disney series Earth to Ned, plus HBO's Girls, and The Carmichael Show on NBC.

Details about what happens in Armor Wars are very light as the series was initially announced during Disney Investor Day last year with just the question of "What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands?" With Robert Downey Jr. no longer in the picture at Marvel, Cheadle's character will have to take care of whatever happens in the series. The name "Armor Wars" does come from Marvel Comics but much of its plot was already used in the 2010 sequel Iron Man 2, the Disney+ series could perhaps recycle some of it with all-new villains but even then it's unclear.

"It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be," Cheadle previously told AP Entertainment. "We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what that journey [is] going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know Armor Wars [from the comics] they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies."

The series joins a host of other Marvel Studios originals in development for Disney+ with the likes of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight already filming. Another perhaps Iron Man adjacent series is Ironheart, the series that will focus on Dominique Thorne as the Marvel hero Riri Williams is also in the works. As ComicBook.com exclusively reported yesterday however, Thorne will make her MCU debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Armor Wars does not yet have a premiere date but will be a Disney+ exclusive when it's released.

