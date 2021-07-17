Don Cheadle Can’t Spoil Marvel’s Armor Wars Because He Doesn’t Know What Happens

✖

What happens when Tony Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands? Don't ask Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle: the Avengers actor says he "couldn't even spoil it if I wanted to." The first Marvel Studios project headlined by Cheadle's James "War Machine" Rhodes, the friend and superhero partner of the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Armor Wars puts a twist on the classic Marvel Comics story with Rhodes navigating the fallout of Stark's death after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Ahead of an expected shooting start in 2022, Cheadle says the spin-off series formally announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in December is still in the "super early" stages of development at Disney+.

"All I know is that we're going to go into the room in a couple of weeks and actually start trying to break the spine of the story and figure out who, what, when, and where for all of it," Cheadle told Collider when interviewed for his new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. "It's super early in the development stages so I couldn't even spoil it if I wanted to. I don't know what happens."

Cheadle, who most recently reprised his now Emmy-nominated role as James Rhodes opposite Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, previously revealed Armor Wars would "dig really deep" into the character he's played since 2010's Iron Man 2.

"It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be," Cheadle told AP Entertainment. "We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what that journey [is] going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know Armor Wars [from the comics] they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies."

Marvel Studios has not announced a creative team for Armor Wars. A post-credits scene ending the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale seemed to hint at a role for Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who might be selling government secrets and prototype weapons to Rhodes and Stark's old enemy Justin Hammer (Iron Man 2's Sam Rockwell).

Armor Wars is dated TBD and will debut on Disney+.

