Hawkeye Star Alaqua Cox Shares Fun Facts About Herself After Finale

Hawkeye came to an end yesterday, and Marvel fans are eager to find out what’s next for all of the characters. While it’s unclear when or if Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be showing up again, there is one character who is getting a spin-off series. Maya Lopez AKA Echo is played by newcomer Alaqua Cox, and fans were instantly obsessed with her character. Cox rose to fame quickly since the start of Hawkeye, and the finale got fans even more excited for the Echo series. In honor of Cox’s new fans, the actor took to Instagram today to share some facts about herself.

“I’ve had a bunch of new lovely followers recently so here’s a few fun facts about me😜

•I’m 5’8

•I’m a huge dog lover, despite having been bitten by a dog in the face as a kid and he left a cool scar on my upper lip. My fiancé said it looks badass🥰

•I have 3 siblings❤️

•I love to travel!! I lived in Hawaii for 3 months& backpacked in Europe for 3 weeks in 2017.

•I don’t let my disabilities stop me from playing 6 different sports growing up.👊🏼

•I grew up in a mainstream school& went to the deaf school during the last 2 years of high school.

You can view her photos below:

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox recently told a reporter from Variety. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do,” Cox told People Magazine ahead of Hawkeye‘s premiere. “[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female Deaf actress,” she added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.