Echo Writer Reveals New Logo as Marvel Studios Begins Filming

Echo is now filming in and around the greater Atlanta area and, as it turns out, may already have a new logo. Tuesday afternoon, Echo head writer Marion Dayre shared a photo of the director's slate on set, which included a more contemporary logo previously unveiled by Marvel Studios. While no texture can be seen in the logo, the typeface itself has a substantially more modern look.

Dayre was praising Echo helmer Sydney Freeland when she posted the photo of the slate. "An honor to see Sydney Freeland soar," the scribe tweeted alongside the snapshot.

Freeland also took to social media to break her silence on her new gig, sharing a photo of the initial report revealing the hiring. "Hey dad," Freeland said on Instagram. "Remembers how much I loved comics growing up? Well, [Marvel Studios] let me turn one into a TV show. Wish you could be here to see it."

Dayre is executing producing the series alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Riche Palmer, and Jason Gavin. Freeland has co-executive producer credits with Amy Rardin, Christina King, and Jennifer Booth.

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown," Disney's synopsis for the series reads. "She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

It's expected Echo will pick up immediately after Hawkeye, which featured Alaqua Cox's debut as the vigilante.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

