Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Little Time She Had to Prepare for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

While many Marvel fans were sad to see WandaVision come to an end after nine episodes, folks are eager to see what's next for Wanda Maximoff. The character played by Elizabeth Olsen went through some tough times during the limited series, but she'll be back in full force for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen has been busy filming the sequel in the UK, but it turns out she didn't get much rest between Marvel projects.

"I really wish that there was a plan that someone shared with me a little sooner," Olsen told the Awards Chatter podcast with a laugh. "I found out about Doctor Strange 2 and what the story was before we went for the last 8 weeks of filming WandaVision during the pandemic," she explained. "I found out in, like, August, and then I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and went to England [on] Friday."

Olsen also recently spoke with Glamour Spain about her time working in the MCU and teased Wanda's journey from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2. "I have spent the last 7 years playing this character and she has changed and grown with me," Olsen shared. "But it wasn’t until WandaVision, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her."

In addition to learning more about her character, the Doctor Strange sequel also helped Olsen understand the MCU's multiverse. "I didn’t know about the multiverse when we were filming this," Olsen said of WandaVision. "So I wouldn't assume that that's what was happening," she added of Evan Peters' appearance on the series. "I thought it was just a clever way to have a Pietro. I didn’t understand the larger plan of the multiverse until I started working on 'Multiverse,' or whatever our movie’s called, the 'Doctor Strange' sequel."

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with WandaVision producer, Mary Livanos, who talked about keeping in touch with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producers.

"Definitely not blind on the other projects," Livanos revealed. "As producers, we all are sure to communicate a lot and all the time we have constant dialogues and it's actually one of my favorite parts of the job is to be able to call up for say, Richie Palmer, who's the producer on Doctor Strange 2, and just chat and brainstorm and catch up and make sure that everything that we're doing helps them and just to mind-meld, which is fantastic. So there's plentiful communication." She added, "Especially as we expand the Universe. It's crucial."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.