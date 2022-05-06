Elizabeth Olsen Spoofs Doctor Strange 2 Black Bolt Moment for The Tonight Show

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and, unfortunately for Fallon, revisited Scarlet Witch and a particularly memorable moment from the film: her dealing with Black Bolt. In a clip shared by the show's TikTok channel, Olsen and Fallon recreate the moment with a hilarious twist.

In the video, which you can check out below, Fallon stops by the green room where Olsen is waiting. But while talking, Fallon notes his mouth gets dry before a show and asks for a cough drop and, well, Olsen channels her inner Scarlet Witch, glowing eyes and all, and asks "what mouth?"

That's right, she seals off Fallon's mouth just as Wanda did with Black Bolt (Anson Mount) in Doctor Strange 2. Of course, it's pretty clear that Fallon ended up with a better fate since the show did go on, but the moment was a humorous little nod to one of the more shocking — and gruesome — moments of the film. In the film, Wanda seals off Black Bolt's mouth and well. He tries to talk and it kills him, something that ILM VFX supervisor Julian Foddy discussed previously how that was created.

"For Black Bolt, it starts off with Wanda sealing his mouth shut, or rather 'removing' his mouth all together," the filmmaker said. "That was a CG patch that we created using the texture photography from the actor. Then to create the sonic blast that bounces back into his head, and effectively scrambles his brain, before blowing the back of his skull off, the way we approached that was to almost do it for real."

As for Olsen, she doesn't know if a return as Wanda is in the cards for her, but she told Fallon that she, jokingly, wants fans to "terrify" Marvel into bringing her back.

"I hope so," Olsen said. "They don't tell me anything about my fate. No. I don't know. I should come back. But, really I don't know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify them into doing it or something. I mean, that's not a good way to do anything actually. I take that back. No one needs to use force."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.