Elizabeth Olsen Says She Should Come Back to Marvel, But Doesn't Know

Elizabeth Olsen says that she should come back to Marvel in the future, but doesn't know about anything right now. Jimmy Fallon had the Scarlet Witch actress on The Tonight Show to talk about the fallout from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen hopes that she can return as Wanda Maximoff, but was adamant that Marvel Studios has said nothing to her about the future of her character. However, fans are always skeptical now that the Andrew Garfield event horizon has been passed. (Trusting actors during press tours and interviews is a tricky subject now.) But, the Scarlet Witch actress has remained adamant both before and after the film's release that she has no idea what's coming next for any of these characters. So, the wait for more news on Wanda Maximoff drags on. But, the star knows people want more of the Avenger and thinks she had a plan to help everyone.

"I hope so," Olsen began. "They don't tell me anything about my fate. No. I don't know. I should come back. But, really I don't know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify them into doing it or something. I mean, that's not a good way to do anything actually. I take that back. No one needs to use force."

Just this week on Good Morning America, the actress said similar things when asked about a return. "I would love to know myself," she said. "Keep spreading rumors and maybe they'll hire me again!"

Comicbook.com interviewed the Scarlet Witch actress recently. Her future in the MCU always comes up in these conversations. Multiverse of Madness has led to a truly wide-open road for all of the Avengers. However, if Olsen had her pick, she would tab James Robinson's "Witches Road" storyline for her next major adventure in the Marvel Universe.

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen said. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.

