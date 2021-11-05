Elizabeth Olsen Teases Scarlet Witch's Journey From WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2

✖

Despite joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe years ago, actress Elizabeth Olsen is finally coming into her own as the Scarlet Witch in projects like WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After starring in her own spinoff series for Disney+, Olsen will continue to play Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel from Marvel Studios. The actress has spoken out recently about the changes to her character, expressing a stronger affinity and connection now that she's fully embraced her role and power as the Scarlet Witch.

The actor recently spoke with Glamour Spain about her work in the MCU, including upcoming work in the franchise. Here's what Olsen had to say about her journey as Wanda.

"I have spent the last 7 years playing this character and she has changed and grown with me, said Olsen. "But it wasn’t until WandaVision, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her."

When asked about appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen added, "Every Marvel movie is unique and this one is sure to surprise fans. I can’t wait to see your reaction, especially when it comes to the WandaVision part."

It sounds like it will pick up shortly after the world-altering events of WandaVision, in which Wanda tapped into her reality-altering power as the Scarlet Witch to create her own idyllic neighborhood with a family to match. Though she broke the illusion in the end and let her husband Vision and their two twin kids to vanish from existence, the series ended with a hint that their children are still out there.

WandaVision was a hit for Disney+ and Marvel fans continue to praise the innovative series. Olsen reflected on the show during the discussion.

"At first I was terrified. It was overwhelming to translate this character into a sitcom, and also in the wake of several decades of this type of format, and then return to the reality of Marvel. But I loved the story and I loved the journey that we took the audience on."

Olsen added, "I don’t expect anything, I don’t think about success. But the fact that he had it is still something I’m trying to understand."

All episodes of WandaVision are available to stream on Disney+.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022.

[h/t Explica]