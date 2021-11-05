Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Elizabeth Olsen Teases Horror Vibes in New Marvel Movie

✖

After the events of WandaVision, anticipation is high for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eager to see what's next. With Wanda Maximoff now fully embracing her role as the Scarlet Witch, we're waiting to see whether her future keeps her on the side of the heroes or if she becomes a villain and just what the Sorcerer Supreme's role will be in that journey. The first film was directed by popular horror filmmaker Scott Derrickson and the sequel will be helmed by the iconic Sam Raimi, who is also known for his scary movies.

It sounds like Doctor Strange 2 will lean heavily into horror, according to Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen. She spoke with Glamour UK about the project recently, explaining that it is a zany adventure into the MCU.

"It’s a bonkers movie, they’re definitely going for that horror show vibe," said Olsen.

This film comes in the wake of some reality-changing shenanigans in WandaVision, during which Wanda created her own idyllic family dynamic complete with a resurrected Vision and twin children that might still exist despite the collapse of her home bubble. Recent rumors indicate that Billy and Tommy Maximoff could play a role in Doctor Strange 2, as evidenced by the WandaVision finale's post-credits sequence.

Olsen spoke about how her own experience informed the character of Wanda in the series. During the interview, she explained the Scarlet Witch's need to control her surroundings after suffering so much loss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I’m someone who wears my heart on my sleeve, but I desperately understand Wanda just wanting to keep things together and this obsessive control thing," Olsen said. "It was a lot of exploration. I am a very emotional person, so it felt fine, but the best part was finding the humor in the absurdity and darkness."

Olsen previously spoke with Variety about the project, promising a lot of payoff for Marvel fans. She said the Doctor Strange sequel pays off some major events from WandaVision for those who watched the Disney+ series.

"I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," Olsen confirmed with Variety. "We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on March 25, 2022.