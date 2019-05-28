Elizabeth Olsen Spoiled Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame But No One Noticed

Certain members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have been known to drop a spoiler or two, or in Tom Holland’s case, more like 2 or 20. In any case, they’re not the only cast members to reveal secrets before they were supposed to, and you can definitely put Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen in that category. A Marvel fan happened upon a skit from 2017 involving Olsen, Josh Horowitz, and Aubrey Plaza, and she is doing her best to describe what happens in Infinity War. Looking back on it, it seems she actually gave quite a bit away in this segment, yet no one noticed until now.

This video was discovered by Twitter user @sokcvia, who spliced it together with footage from both Infinity War and Endgame for comparison. The sequence starts out with Olsen saying “Then Thanos was like ‘give me the Infinity Gauntlet’, and Scarlet Witch is like ‘I don’t think so… fsssshhhh” She uses her hands to act out the scene, and as you cans see in the comparison this bears a strong resemblance to what happened in the movie during Endgame’s big throwdown with Thanos.

In the film, she confronts him head one and starts taking apart his armor piece by piece, and that’s when he has to call for an airstrike that will hurt his troops as well. Her description very much matches the final footage, but she wasn’t done.

Elizabeth Olsen spoiled Infinity War AND Endgame two years ago and no one noticed pic.twitter.com/cyqMSEUeXK — ︽ᱬ︽ (@sokcvia) May 27, 2019

“Woah woah woah, tell me you just did not ruin the ending of Infinity War,” Yehl asks.

Olsen replies “No, because everyone dies.” The duo responds “Lizzy!!!!”, with Olson offering “Thought everyone knew…” Now, while not everyone died in Infinity War, half the universe did, so this could very well have been a reference to that. Fans get some of them back in Endgame, but definitely not all.

