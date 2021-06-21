Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Says She's "Down" to Spend Decade in MCU

✖

After spending ten years on the Game of Thrones cast, Emilia Clark says she's willing to go the same distance with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Becoming a household name thanks to the HBO series, Clarke has also made stops in Lucasfilm's Star Wars franchise and will soon make her MCU debut in Secret Invasion. In a recent what with THR, the actor said she'd be "down" to appear in the Marvel Studios world for an extended duration.

“I mean, I should be so lucky is what I’ll say to that,” Clark told the trade. “Everyone I know and everyone I’ve spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There’s a reason why actors stay in it. They’re so loved because they’re having loads of fun. So I’m down for that.”

That's far from confirmation Clarke has been cast in a major role that will pop up in one MCU project to the next, but the actor previously said she's been worried about potentially spoiling her role after a visit with Marvel Studios security.

"The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I'm going to say something, and they'll get upset," Clarke said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But, I play a character that I'm super into everything about it."

When ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson spoke with the actor earlier this month, she expressed excitement in being able to finally join the biggest franchise in Hollywood.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke told us about joining the Marvel Studios family. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

