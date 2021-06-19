Secret Invasion Star Emilia Clarke Fears Spoiling Her Secret Marvel Role

✖

Marvel newcomer Emilia Clarke says her role in Secret Invasion is top secret — and the actor fears accidentally letting spoilers slip. The Game of Thrones and Star Wars alum joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new series coming to Disney+, where super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) are reunited after appearing together on the big screen in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Clarke's super-secretive Secret Invasion character is being kept under wraps, but the star is "super into" her role in the coming crossover event series from Marvel Studios:

"The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I'm going to say something, and they'll get upset," Clarke said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But, I play a character that I'm super into everything about it."

Along with Clarke, Jackson, and Mendelsohn, Secret Invasion stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) in undisclosed roles.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke told ComicBook.com about joining the Marvel Studios franchise. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Manhunt, Condor) direct the six-episode series produced by Kevin Feige and inspired by the Marvel Comics event of the same name, where it's revealed Skrulls replaced and impersonated abducted superheroes during their years-long infiltration of Earth.

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

