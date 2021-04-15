Fantastic Four Fans Are Fan Casting The New MCU Team
Marvel fans are fan-casting the Fantastic Four reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To be honest, at this point it feels like The Fantastic Four has been going through the fan-casting process for years upon years now - both before and after the major stumble of Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot of the 2010s. Of course, times change and so does the list of actors that would be suitable for the MCU's Fantastic Four movie, so fans have a fresh opportunity to throw their picks into the ring of consideration, again.
This time things are a bit different - and a little more fun. As the Fantastic Four fan-casting started trending on social media, more and more people decided to have a little fun. As you can see below, there are as many humorously entertaining picks as there are serious ones:
Marvel's Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four Fancast ✨
Problem Solved 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aPL1pKJS8Y— AGE OF FALCONSOLDIER (@Falconsoldier11) April 15, 2021
"Problem Solved" indeed.prevnext
Bargain Cast
just dropping my Fantastic Four fancast on the timeline :) pic.twitter.com/y6b06e8WKY— Luke (@qLxke_) April 13, 2021
This roundup may not win the diversity award, but it is an actual reasonable selection of actors that Marvel Studios would look at. The fact that you probably don't know all their names is an added benefit to keep it feeling fresh.prevnext
The Heavy-Hitters
The actual best Fantastic Four fancast. pic.twitter.com/bXd1BxwrHl— Mountie don't trusts ye bitches again (@UrFellowMountie) April 14, 2021
This cast would cost a pretty penny, but the quality would be undeniable.prevnext
The Krasinski Factor
i think it’s time we talk about john krasinski and emily blunt as sue and reed in fantastic four pic.twitter.com/nW8Oh5uzF2— moon ⧖ (@natsmoonlight) April 14, 2021
Marvel fans will not let go of the idea that real-life spouses John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (A Quite Place) can become the MCU Reed Richards and Sue Storm.prevnext
A Modern Look
Fantastic Four trending? Here's my fancast art of Rahul Kohli as Reed Richards and Nicole Beharie as Sue Storm 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/TdWBLdDOZu— Isaiah Rose (@Irose_art) April 14, 2021
If we want to go with a more modern and diverse look for the Fantastic Four, this isn't a bad place to start.prevnext
Only One I Need
i dont know about the rest of the team but william jackson-harper as reed richards is all i need in fantastic four pic.twitter.com/hjo1sm3PwO— s (taylor’s version) (@harleyskory) April 15, 2021
The Good Place star William Jackson-Harper is definitely a fan-favorite lead for Reed Richards.prevnext
One Man To Do It All
My Fantastic Four fancast! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/H87XVw3ZKH— Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0 ❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) April 15, 2021
He's the one you call when you have an entire team film to do, and no team to fill it. A War Machine, indeed.prevnext
The OGs
i dont care what anyone says this fantastic four cast will never be beaten pic.twitter.com/FPWrBbx01B— neve ✿ (@xaviersfilms) April 15, 2021
Of course, this wouldn't be a Fantastic Four casting discussion if we didn't bring up the OGs who first brought Marvel's First Family to the screen.prevnext
The Monster 4
Here is who I fan cast for the Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/NCgk3uHSDC— Cap☆ (@CaptainGalxy) April 15, 2021
People are clearly still feeling that Godzilla vs. Kong action. But the MonsterVerse could always get better (at Marvel)!prevnext
The Sunniest Choice
my Fantastic Four fancast pic.twitter.com/pjYvxqLUnU— 🎃⚰️Gleb Melnikov, CEO of Halloween⚰️🎃 (@GlebMelnikov8) April 14, 2021
Because it's trending, here's my Fantastic Four fancast (A THREAD):
Rob McElhenney as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic pic.twitter.com/0u5cQwLK2K— Caleb Braley (@Iceman__34) April 14, 2021
the actual best fantastic 4 cast pic.twitter.com/pgo1iJ78qF— avery (@unspilledbeans) April 14, 2021
The cast of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia somehow became the dark horse leads in this Fantastic Four MCU Reboot. And why not?prevnext
The Fant4tic Ones
Saw that people were dropping their Fantastic Four fancasts so here’s mine pic.twitter.com/qJTrYIc6wC— Jay | tfatws spoilers (@jayspatrol) April 14, 2021
In another world, this cast would've been destined for a bigger, longer, shot at superhero franchise glory. But here we are, instead.prev