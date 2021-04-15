Fantastic Four Fans Are Fan Casting The New MCU Team

Marvel fans are fan-casting the Fantastic Four reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To be honest, at this point it feels like The Fantastic Four has been going through the fan-casting process for years upon years now - both before and after the major stumble of Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot of the 2010s. Of course, times change and so does the list of actors that would be suitable for the MCU's Fantastic Four movie, so fans have a fresh opportunity to throw their picks into the ring of consideration, again.

This time things are a bit different - and a little more fun. As the Fantastic Four fan-casting started trending on social media, more and more people decided to have a little fun. As you can see below, there are as many humorously entertaining picks as there are serious ones: