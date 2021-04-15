Fantastic Four Fans Are Fan Casting The New MCU Team

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel fans are fan-casting the Fantastic Four reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To be honest, at this point it feels like The Fantastic Four has been going through the fan-casting process for years upon years now - both before and after the major stumble of Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot of the 2010s. Of course, times change and so does the list of actors that would be suitable for the MCU's Fantastic Four movie, so fans have a fresh opportunity to throw their picks into the ring of consideration, again.

This time things are a bit different - and a little more fun. As the Fantastic Four fan-casting started trending on social media, more and more people decided to have a little fun. As you can see below, there are as many humorously entertaining picks as there are serious ones:

Marvel's Fantastic Four

"Problem Solved" indeed. 

Bargain Cast

This roundup may not win the diversity award, but it is an actual reasonable selection of actors that Marvel Studios would look at. The fact that you probably don't know all their names is an added benefit to keep it feeling fresh. 

The Heavy-Hitters

This cast would cost a pretty penny, but the quality would be undeniable. 

The Krasinski Factor

Marvel fans will not let go of the idea that real-life spouses John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (A Quite Place) can become the MCU Reed Richards and Sue Storm. 

A Modern Look

If we want to go with a more modern and diverse look for the Fantastic Four, this isn't a bad place to start. 

Only One I Need

The Good Place star William Jackson-Harper is definitely a fan-favorite lead for Reed Richards. 

One Man To Do It All

He's the one you call when you have an entire team film to do, and no team to fill it. A War Machine, indeed. 

The OGs

Of course, this wouldn't be a Fantastic Four casting discussion if we didn't bring up the OGs who first brought Marvel's First Family to the screen. 

The Monster 4

People are clearly still feeling that Godzilla vs. Kong action. But the MonsterVerse could always get better (at Marvel)! 

The Sunniest Choice

The cast of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia somehow became the dark horse leads in this Fantastic Four MCU Reboot. And why not? 

The Fant4tic Ones

In another world, this cast would've been destined for a bigger, longer, shot at superhero franchise glory. But here we are, instead. 

