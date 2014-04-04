Sharon Carter Actress Emily VanCamp Thought Captain America: Civil War Kiss Might Have Gone Too Far

✖

One of the more divisive moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far has been, in some ways, one of the most surprising. In Captain America: Civil War, Steve (Chris Evans) and Sharon (Emily VanCamp) share an unexpected and passionate kiss when Sharon shows up to provide Steve with his shield as well as Sam Wilson's Falcon gear. While there were fans who welcomed the moment -- Steve and Sharon have frequently been a couple on the pages of comics over the years -- others were enraged. After all, Steve's true love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) had just died and Sharon was her great-niece. Now VanCamp, who recently reprised her role as Sharon in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is weighing in saying that the kiss may have gone too far.

"You sort of trust and hope that it all makes sense in the end," VanCamp told Collider (via Digital Spy). "I did have a few moments where I wondered, 'Are we going too far with this? Should this be more of an amicable, friendly moment?' I didn't really know. I don't think any of us really knew. I don't think it's anyone's fault that it didn't totally work in terms of the story. I don't think anyone knew where that was headed or what we were going to do with that moment. It was a sweet moment as it was."

She continued, "It's a hard one to answer because you don't want to sort of say, 'Well, it was a terrible moment and it didn't make any sense,' because everyone's just kind of doing the best they can to service the story in that moment, really."

VanCamp has shared similar sentiments previously, though she's also noted that one good thing that came out of the moment was the dynamic between Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan).

"Yeah, I think we all were [surprised]," she told Variety. "I mean, we certainly did our best. And I think one of the best things that came out of that scene, to be honest, with this amazing dynamic between Sam and Bucky. You really do get this glimpse into the Falcon and Winter Soldier buddy dynamic. You want to see more of that, and we get to see it, which is fantastic."

