The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Emily VanCamp Addresses Sharon and Steve's Civil War Kiss

Sharon Carter finally returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, giving the former SHIELD agent a brand new (and objectively badass) direction going forward. We're finally getting the chance to see Sharon's character explored on the screen, rather than just added to a Captain America movie as a sideplot that involves Steve Rogers kissing his true love's niece while on the run from the government.

Steve and Sharon's kiss in Captain America: Civil War created quite a stir amongst fans, and it has become something of a joke in the years since. Now that Sharon Carter has returned and is getting her own story, actress Emily VanCamp is reflecting on the big moment.

"There was quite a bit of backlash about that," VanCamp told Variety during a recent interview. "I mean, look, you have to laugh. Some of these storylines play and some of them don’t. But, you know, I thought that was an amazing film. It’s just one of those things."

VanCamp went on to say that she, along with plenty of others involved with Civil War, were surprised to see how much backlash the Sharon and Steve kiss actually received. However, that scene really helped set the stage for the competitive friendship between Sam and Bucky, which would eventually become the TV series that we're watching now on Disney+.

"Yeah, I think we all were [surprised]," she said. "I mean, we certainly did our best. And I think one of the best things that came out of that scene, to be honest, with this amazing dynamic between Sam and Bucky. You really do get this glimpse into the Falcon and Winter Soldier buddy dynamic. You want to see more of that, and we get to see it, which is fantastic."

Things ended up working out for Steve Rogers, as he got the chance to go back and live a full life with Peggy Carter, the woman he always loved. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Sharon, Bucky, or Sam. They've still got a lot of challenges in front of them, and plenty of hurdles to clear before achieving any sort of happy ending. Hopefully they'll all be able to find theirs at some point in the MCU.

