End of the Spider-Verse Begins in Spider-Man #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are launching a new volume of adjectiveless Spider-Man in October that winds down to the End of the Spider-Verse. Peter Parker's world is upside down over in Amazing Spider-Man, as he's now friendly with his longtime nemesis Norman Osborn, and is even wearing an Osborne-designed Spider-Man suit. Amazing Spider-Man by Zeb Wells and John Romita, Jr.'s comes out bi-weekly, while Slott and Bagley's Spider-Man will be the monthly Spidey comic. The opening arc of Spider-Man sets up The End of the Spider-Verse, and ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Spider-Man #1. It begins with Spider-Man stopping a group of criminals using hi-tech weapons. Of course, this is an easy assignment for Spidey, who chats it up with some pedestrians watching and livestreaming. Someone else keeping an eye on the web-slinger from Loomworld is Shathra, who has turned Spiderling (Anna-May "Annie" Parker) into her new servant, Nestling. Spiderling's kidnapping took place in Edge of Spider-Verse #2.

Shathra has been going across the Spider-Verse either killing Spider heroes or turning them into her slaves. She now has her sights set on the Prime Dimension and Peter Parker, who Madame Web dubs "the chosen one." Madame Web, Anya Corazon, and the new Spider-UK are hiding out at the Spider-Sanctuary, and are moving to counteract Shathra's impending attack. Spider-UK ends the preview by teasing the recruitment of their "biggest gun" to help protect the Spider-Verse.

"I cannot quit this character. He is my favorite character in all of fiction. Suck it, Hamlet," Dan Slott told ComicBook.com. "What it really was like, people would ask me when I was leaving Amazing Spider-Man, 'Will you ever come back to Amazing Spider-Man?' And my answer was always, 'Never. I never want to do that again. I never want to do it twice a month.' It was very much like if you've seen that clip or that GIF of Lucy from I Love Lucy at the chocolate factory.

Continue reading for the exclusive preview of Spider-Man #1. The issue goes on sale October tth.