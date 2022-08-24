Spider-Man Trailer Teases the End of the Spider-Verse

Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1 gets a new trailer that continues to tease the death of the Spider-Verse. The two legendary Spider-Man creators are teaming up for the new series that spins out of the Edge of Spider-Verse miniseries, which brings back familiar web-slingers as well as introduces readers to all-new heroes. The launch of Spider-Man #1 coincides with the character's 60th anniversary, and new artwork revealed features two villains who have defeated Spidey in the past – Morlun and Shathra – as well as Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, and Silk coming to Peter Parker's rescue.

"How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable!" Slott said. "Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly-- adjectiveless-- SPIDER-MAN title! We are not going to let you down. We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!"

"Dan and I have been wanting to work together for years, and having the opportunity to be the artist that is there to wrap up his Spider-Verse storyline is really exciting," Bagley added. "Further, I'm thrilled to see where this book takes us from there."

Prepare for The End of the Spider-Verse when Spider-Man #1 swings into stores on October 5th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)