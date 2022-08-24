Spider-Man Trailer Teases the End of the Spider-Verse
Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1 gets a new trailer that continues to tease the death of the Spider-Verse. The two legendary Spider-Man creators are teaming up for the new series that spins out of the Edge of Spider-Verse miniseries, which brings back familiar web-slingers as well as introduces readers to all-new heroes. The launch of Spider-Man #1 coincides with the character's 60th anniversary, and new artwork revealed features two villains who have defeated Spidey in the past – Morlun and Shathra – as well as Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, and Silk coming to Peter Parker's rescue.
"How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable!" Slott said. "Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly-- adjectiveless-- SPIDER-MAN title! We are not going to let you down. We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!"
"Dan and I have been wanting to work together for years, and having the opportunity to be the artist that is there to wrap up his Spider-Verse storyline is really exciting," Bagley added. "Further, I'm thrilled to see where this book takes us from there."
Prepare for The End of the Spider-Verse when Spider-Man #1 swings into stores on October 5th.
- SPIDER-MAN #1
- Written by DAN SLOTT
- Art and Cover by MARK BAGLEY
- On Sale 10/5
- "The End of the Spider-Verse" is here!
- Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider…does he have it coming? Spidey's 60th Anniversary is no joke as two of the most legendary Spider-Creators are working together on Spidey for the first time and you know it's going to be one for the record books!
- 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99