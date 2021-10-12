Eternals Producer Reveals Which Character Could Possibly Take On Captain Marvel

One of the producers on Marvel’s Eternals has revealed if any of the characters could take on Captain Marvel. Comicbook.com had the chance to go on a set visit for the film last year. During that trip, Nate Moore got asked a bunch of questions about the power levels of these characters. With Thena front and center in a lot of the marketing campaigns surrounding the film, a lot of people wonder if we’ll get to see her tangle with Captain Marvel. According to the producer, that conflict would be quite the scrape, but fans shouldn’t count out Carol Danvers, even against an opponent that got their powers from the Celestials themselves.

Moore explained, “I mean, when Captain Marvel goes binary, that is tough. But it will be as if Captain America, who I would argue is probably the best physical fighter, was powered by cosmic weapons. She’s going to be a problem, but again, Captain Marvel going binary, that’s tough.”

After that bit of banter, someone else asked if there was an established hierarchy among all the heroes. The producer did his best to address that long-standing question among the fans.

“I mean, look, they’re obviously stronger than humans so I think, you look at our amazing heroes, like Hawkeye and Black Widow wouldn’t have a problem,” he began. “We didn’t want them to be too godlike, because I do think you run the risk of them being less relatable. Although I guess, Thor has managed that pretty well. But we don’t necessarily have a ranking system. We do think they sort of occupy their own pocket, and I do think down the line, if and when they were to intersect with other characters, that’s a fun thing to sort of investigate.”

Another part of Eternals that people are excited about is Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. The actor spoke with TotalFilm about his first stint in the MCU.

“He’s not an Eternal. He’s a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London. But he’s not an Eternal – that’s the main takeaway!,” Harington said to the publication. “I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not. I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

