Eternals Star Kit Harington Hints He Has a Big Marvel Future as Black Knight

Not only does Marvel’s Eternals introduce a whole new team of heroes into the mix of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it will add another character that has been a member of The Avengers, Dane Whitman aka Black Knight. Played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, it seems like the upcoming movie will mostly be a set up for Whitman’s place in the MCU and only plant the seeds for what’s to come with him later down the road. Speaking in a new interview Harington himself confirms as much while also addressing his character’s status as a potential love interest to Gemma Chan’s Sersi (with whom Dane has romantic ties to in the comics as well).

Harington referred to the MCU’s take on Black Knight as “the human character of the story,” telling Total Film: “He’s not an Eternal. He’s a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London. But he’s not an Eternal – that’s the main takeaway!” He added: “I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not. I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

Lest fans forget, Harington is just the latest in a long string of Marvel actors that are asked pointed questions about their potential future involvement in the MCU who have had to default to pleading the fifth. She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany was the latest to have to play dumb about it, with Paul Rudd perhaps the most famous case prior to officially being announced as Ant-Man. Not to mention Harington himself insisting for over a year that his Game of Thrones character was definitely dead and not coming back.(the lie detector determined that was a lie).

Marvel’s Eternals cast also includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. The official description from the studio reads:

“Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Marvel’s Eternals will debut in theaters on November 5.