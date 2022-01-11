Eternals Reveals the Truth About Dinosaurs in New Deleted Scene

Marvel Studios has released a new deleted scene from Eternals ahead of the film’s streaming debut on Disney+ and video on demand. The new “Small Talk” scene sees Sprite (Lia McHugh) visiting the museum and having a conversation with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington). Though the conversation, on its surface, appears to be about dinosaurs (Deviants), Athena (Thena), and the illusions humanity chooses to believe in, it all ultimately comes back to Whitman’s relationship with Sprite’s “aunt,” Sersi. Below, you can watch the deleted scene, which Marvel released via IGN. This scene follows another deleted scene that involves the Avengers and Thanos.

Those are just two deleted scenes included with the special features on Eternals‘ home media releases. The full list of special features includes these deleted scenes and other features:

Gravity – Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Nostalgia – Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.

Movies – Gligamesh (Don Lee) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane (Kit Harington) in the museum about his interactions with Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals introduces a new group of heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These ancient aliens have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against humanity’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Marvel Studios is pushing the film for Academy Awards consideration. You can see the film for yourself in your home via streaming on January 12th.