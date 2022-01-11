Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) reminisce in a deleted scene​ from Marvel’s Eternals. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Earth’s mightiest heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to defeat the mad Titan​ Thanos (Josh Brolin), the immortal Eternals are forced out of the shadows when an ancient enemy returns​. In a quiet moment between Sprite and Makkari outside the ruins of Babylon, the child-like Sprite casts an illusion to rebuild what she fondly remembers as the closest thing they’ve ever had to “a real home” on Earth. Watch the deleted scene (via Thrillist​) above.

With the looming emergence of a birthed Celestial that could destroy the planet, the centuries-old Sprite asks Makkari of humans, “You still think they’re worthy of being saved? After all the terrible things we’ve seen them do?”

“They defeated Thanos and saved half the universe,” signs Makkari, “with little more than hope, perseverance, and their capacity to sacrifice themselves for those they love.” Entitled “Nostalgia,” the deleted scene is one of four included on the disc version releasing February 15:

Gravity – Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Nostalgia – Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.

Movies – Gligamesh (Don Lee) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane (Kit Harington) in the museum about his interactions with Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Below are the previously announced bonus features included on the home version of Eternals:

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is streaming for all subscribers January 12 on Disney+​ and is available to own February 15 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

