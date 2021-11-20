Eternals: Marvel Shares “Incredible Artwork” Inspired by Film

Eternals is now playing in theaters and Marvel Studios has been busy promoting the film on social media. In the last couple of days, we’ve seen some fun promos ranging from a look at Karun’s (Harish Patel) POV to a tribute to Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). In their latest Eternals-themed post, Marvel shared some awesome artwork inspired by the new film, which held the top spot at the box office two weeks in a row.

“From the shadows they emerge 💥💫 Check out this incredible artwork inspired by Marvel Studios’ @Eternals. Don’t miss the cinematic event only in theaters NOW! Get Tickets (Link in Bio),” Marvel wrote. You can check out some of the epic artwork below:

Eternals was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

While most of the Eternals stars are new to the MCU, this is not Chan’s first rodeo. The star also played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and in a rare move, Marvel Studios recast her in the role of Sersi for Eternals.

“I am very lucky in that this is my second time; I feel very fortunate. It was as much of a surprise to me, as to probably everyone else, but I feel very, very lucky to be part of this film, and amongst this incredible, talented cast,” Chan told Coup de Main Magazine. “I certainly wasn’t expecting to be back. I had run into Kevin Feige on the awards circuit when I was promoting Crazy Rich Asians and he just came up to me and said, ‘Oh, we loved your work in the film, and we would love to have you back.’ And I just thought he was being nice. I thought: ‘Who knows if that will ever happen? And maybe sometime in the distant future… you never know.’”

“I wasn’t expecting to be called in. I did a screen test for Sersi quite late in the game,” continued Chan, adding Sersi and love interest Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, were the last characters to be cast. “It just caught me by surprise, but I was really, really happy to get the call.”

Eternals is now playing in theaters.