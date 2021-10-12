Eternals Reportedly In Danger of Missing China Release

It’s looking increasingly likely Disney’s upcoming Eternals will be without a release in the Middle Kingdom. After Chinese officials decided against showing Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a new report from the Wall Street Journal suggests they’re mulling a similar decision with Chloe Zhao’s upcoming blockbuster.

Much like the decision behind Shang-Chi, the Journal reports controversial comments made by Zhao in 2013 have resurfaced in the country as Disney officials sent copies of the film to the country for review. Deadline previously took a deep dive on Zhao’s comments and how they could impact both her Oscar-winning Nomadland and Eternals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the film’s marketing cycle, Marvel has stressed the wide-reaching representation that comes with the flick.

“In the past, we see the Eternals, who in our version of the mythology, are immortal aliens from a planet called Olympia,” Eternals producer Nate Moore explained to ComicBook.com on a visit to the film’s set last January. The group has been tasked by the Celestials to come to Earth and eliminate creatures known as Deviants. “The Deviants are these parasitic aliens who go from planet to planet, and as they kill the apex predators on a given planet, they sort of take the characteristics of those predators and wipe out intelligent life. Well, the Eternals are heroes, so they’ve come to earth to eradicate the Deviants and allow humanity to thrive.”

“In the present, we meet a couple of Eternals,” he added. “Sersi and Sprite, who now live in London, who are shocked when a Deviant arrives after not having seen a Deviant for 5,000 years and they seem to have evolved somehow. So the present is very much a mystery of, ‘Why are the Deviants back? Why are they different?’ And ‘Can we get the band back together,’ for lack of a better term, ‘in time to stop this new threat?’”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

What’d you think of the final trailer of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU