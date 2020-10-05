Eternals: Marvel Legends Package Reveals Better Look at Villain Kro, Teases Bigger Threat Coming

✖

As studio uncertainty continues smothering faltering box offices across the world, Marvel's Eternals has been pushed back nearly an entire year. Originally set for release next month, the Chloé Zhao feature will now enter theaters on November 5, 2021. Due to the movie's original release date, however, toys and apparel have started to surface as toymakers and merchandisers determine what to do with pallet after pallet of merchandise for the next 13 months.

Over the weekend, a snapshot of a new Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro has surfaced online, showing the villainous Kro in a completely new look — especially when compared to his comic book counterpart. Though the initial look featured the front of the package, the back of the box has now surfaced and it includes a hi-res promo image showing the completed figure — one which includes massive tentacles and all.

In the source material, Kro was a reddish-pink character that had limited abilities to shapeshift. Should this figure prove accurate, the character — which is described as "a powerful Deviant unlike any other the Eternals have faced over the millennia" — is vastly different than what fans have become accustomed to. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously teased the involvement of the villainous group of Deviants, even suggesting they could go under a look overhaul for the film.

"Deviants are in the film," Feige said last year. "We’ll see Deviants that will look unlike any Deviants you’ve seen in the comics. This is a new form of Deviants we’re revealing in the movie."

Eternals features a massive ensemble cast that includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington. The synopsis for the massive cosmic flick can be seen below.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis explains.

"The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021.

