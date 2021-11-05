Eternals Gets Fans Buzzing Online with First Trailer
After a long wait, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly getting back into action following the pandemic's arrival. A year passed with few updates on the franchise, but that has changed already all thanks to shows like WandaVision. Now, a new look was just given at Eternals, and it seems this first trailer has fans buzzing something fierce online.
If you missed the memo, Marvel Studios put forth a trailer for Eternals today, and the clip has got fans geeking out big time. The movie is now trending globally along with several of its stars. Leads like Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, and Angelina Jolie are all over social media in light of the trailer. And if you have seen the clip, well - you know why these guys stood out.
The gorgeous trailer is certainly worthy of the praise it is getting, so fans are eager to see more of the Chloe Zhao film. The movie is set to debut on November 5 of this year once Black Widow shoots its shot this summer. The movie will help usher in the post-Endgame era, so MCU fanatics cannot miss it.
As for this trailer, you can find a slew of fan reactions to it below. It seems most netizens are stuck between their overall hype for the MCU and the specific story of Eternals. The movie will tell the story of ancient protectors who were given god-like powers to help guide humanity forward. The team will reunite when their counterparts, the Deviants, appear to bring about the world's end. So if Earth thought all was well after Thanos was defeat, mankind has another thing coming...
What do you think of this first Eternals trailer? Are you hyped for this next MCU entry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Speechless...
prevnext
I have no words... Just WOW#Eternals pic.twitter.com/HUMBbPtfSa— GR 62 🔪 Waiting for Loki (@Ganesha_062) May 24, 2021
It's Too Pretty
prevnext
LOOK AT HOW BEAUTIFUL THE ETERNALS TRAILER IS OMG #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jwQIexWbXs— leann | loki era (@moonchildloki) May 24, 2021
Uh... Freak Out
prevnext
MARVEL STAN HOW WE FEELING AHHHHHHHK #Eternals pic.twitter.com/lWIefoSPiP— elo ⧗ scarxnat hoe (@doraemaynat) May 24, 2021
Yes. Please.
prevnext
I’M SO HAPPY WE’RE GETTING DOMESTIC #Eternals SCENES pic.twitter.com/0jdUCo71qB— Ren ᗢ (@wandasolsen) May 24, 2021
Reunited and It Feels So Good
prevnext
the stark brothers are reunited jon snow and robb stark my beloved #Eternals pic.twitter.com/CbhtRqZag0— rina. (@TSHDRAKE) May 24, 2021
ALERT ALERT ALERT
prevnext
the bi panic im feeling right now.. #eternals pic.twitter.com/ueHUYxNw3d— ً (@buckyreid) May 24, 2021
Sleep Well
prevnext
Me sleeping tonight:#TheEternals #Eternals pic.twitter.com/fGYvltU7bm— zed is having an Eternals breakdown (@fruitshake12345) May 24, 2021
We Agree
prev
I think we can all agree that angelina jolie as thena in the #Eternals pic.twitter.com/JTXi9aXN54— fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️🦇 (@hpspideywayne) May 24, 2021