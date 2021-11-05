Marvel's Eternals Teaser Trailer Released

✖

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Eternals, the upcoming film headed into theaters later this year, as well as a new poster for the movie. Marvel's Eternals takes place after Avengers: Endgame but deals with a superhero team for more ancient than Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The film revolves around a tragic event that draws the Eternals out of the shadows and puts their generation-spanning conflict with the Deviants in front of the public's eyes. Jack Kirby, the legendary writer/artist who co-created many of Marvel's most popular characters, created the Eternals when he returned to Marvel in the 1970s. Their story continues in the Marvel Universe today.

The Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao helms Eternals and also wrote the screenplay. She's coming off of the success of her Oscar-winning movie Nomadland. In a previous interview, Zhao revealed how accommodating Marvel Studios has been to her vision.

"I think that Marvel has been so incredible, that Kevin and Nate and the whole team, they knew from the moment I pitched the film, I really wanted to [have] the scope and scale, and, at the same time, the intimacy," she told Margaret Gardiner on YouTube. "They knew I wanted both, and they have been so incredible holding my hand through the entire process of allowing me to go as far as possible and as small as possible, and how that fit into the whole MCU. It's been a pretty incredible process. You have to wait and see."

In a discussion with director Barry Jenkins for Variety, Zhao revealed how eager she was to work with Marvel Studios. "I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie, and the right project came to me," Zhao said. "I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favorite thing. That's why I love Star Wars. There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I can do. It's the same as what you're saying. Can I put a spin on it while still being true to the essence of it? That's exciting to me. It's not that different than me going to the world of rodeo cowboys and saying, 'My spin on that is going to be this,' and it's a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it's right, it could be very exciting."

The Eternals cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Kit Harrington also stars as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Marvel Comics hero Black Knight.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.