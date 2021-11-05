Marvel's Eternals: What Is the Uni-Mind?

The first teaser for Marvel's Eternals has arrived, introducing fans to an entirely new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After months of building excitement, the two-minute glimpse provides extended looks at characters like Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and the rest of the Eternals clan. Though the teaser is light on plot details or teases, one moment quickly caught the eyes of those who've gotten to read their fair share of comics featuring the group.

Towards the end, a shot begins with a close-up of Druig (Barry Keoghan), as yellow energy tendrils begin to extend out from his body. The next shot then pulls out to see this energy seepage also happen with other members of the group. Not only is everyone seemingly giving up their energies, but you can see them begin to merge on-screen.

This all but guarantees the use of the Uni-Mind, a plot device that's been a big part of the group's mythos. First introduced by the king Jack Kirby himself in 1977 — in Eternals #12, if you'd like to catch up on Marvel Unlimited — the Uni-Mind is a construct Eternals can produce when linking their bodies together. Made of light and energy, the Uni-Mind — or a Uni-Mind, depending on the story arc — oftentimes appears when the Eternals need them most, say when the Celestials return to Earth and threaten extinction.

By comic standards, usually the Prime Eternal is the only one that can decide to perform the ritual that will summon the being. Like most comic titles, there have been several Prime Eternals throughout the years, though the title typically falls to one of three — Thena and Ikaris, both of whom appear in the movie, and Zuras.

As you might expect from fans of the franchise, most were hyped such a device will be making the leap to the silver screen. Keep scrolling to see what Eternals fans are saying.