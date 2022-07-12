Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Teases Marvel Future for Spider-Man Spin-off Movie Madame Web

Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney garner two nominations — one for Supporting Actress Limited Series for The White Lotus and Supporting Actress Drama for Euphoria. But outside of her now Emmy-nominated television roles, Sweeney is also set to star in Sony's Madame Web. The Spider-Man spinoff is currently filming and while not a lot is known about the project, Sweeney did tease that she's excited for her character and her "first" Marvel movie.

"Currently I'm filming Madame Web," Sweeney told Variety "And I can't really say anything about my character, but I'm very excited. My first Marvel movie. So, it's been a lot of fun, a lot of training, and just prep work to get into it."

Sweeney's casting in Madame Web was announced earlier this year. Sweeney has previously indicated that part of her preparation for the film was reading a lot of comic books.

"I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney said previously. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Sweeney has also previously described getting to be part of Madame Web as being "part of something bigger than life itself."

"Oh my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever," Sweeney said. "So, I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that's what I feel like I'm getting to be part of with Madame Web."

Currently, very little is known about Sony's Madame Web, but fan castings frequently put Sweeney in the roles of Black Cat or Gwen Stacy. As for connections to Marvel Studios, the only Son films to have Marvel involvement to date have been Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, but Sony executive Sanford Panitch teased that there are plans in place for Holland's Spidey to appear outside of the MCU after the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"There actually is a plan," Panitch said previously. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Madame Web is currently set for release on July 7, 2023.