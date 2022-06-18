Madame Web: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Grew Up Watching Marvel Movies"

While Morbius may have been a flop for Sony (twice), the studio is still committed to exploring the world of Spider-Man villains. Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius have all been released and Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web are both in the works. Madame Web is set to star Dakota Johnson, and it's expected to begin production soon. In addition to Johnson, the movie will feature Euphoria fan-favorite Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. Recently, Sweeney was chatting with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked what drew her to the project.

"Oh my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that's what I feel like I'm getting to be a part of with Madame Web," Sweeney shared.

In a previous interview with Variety, Sweeney said she's preparing for Madame Web by reading a lot of comic books.

"I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney said when asked about preparing for the film. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Currently, very little is known about Sony's Madame Web, but fan castings frequently put Sweeney in the roles of Black Cat or Gwen Stacy. However, anything is possible, including a connection to Marvel Studios. When news of Sweeney's casting was announced, the star shared a screenshot to her social media accounts and tagged not only Sony Pictures, but Marvel Studios, something that caused a bit of confusion considering Marvel Studios has not indicated that they are involved with Madame Web. The only Sony films to have Marvel involvement have been Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, but Sony executive Sanford Panitch teased that there are plans in place for Holland's Spidey to appear outside of the MCU after the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"There actually is a plan," Panitch said previously. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Madame Web is currently set for release on July 7, 2023.