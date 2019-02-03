Every ‘Avengers’ TV Spot Released During The Super Bowl

When it comes to the Avengers franchise, Marvel Studios has made it a tradition to promote each film during the Super Bowl. Since the studio is three-for-three as of yet, it’s more than likely we’ll end up getting a new Avengers: Endgame spot sometime after kick-off tonight.

It has yet to be confirmed whether not we’ll get an Avengers: Endgame spot, let alone new footage. But judging from previous years, it’s definitely within the realm of possibility an Endgame television spot drops tonight with a few new shots.

Both The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War included a few new clips in their respective spots while Age of Ultron took a more conservative approach, only adding a few moments to the Hulkbuster fight that was originally shown in the teaser trailer released the week prior.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 pm Eastern on CBS.

Keep scrolling to see every Avengers Super Bowl spot released far!

What are you hoping to see in the Avengers: Endgame spot, should there be one? Do you think it will include any new footage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

‘The Avengers’ (2012)

The movie that thrust the MCUforward leaps and bounds debuted an extra-long Super Bowl spot at 60 seconds. The biggest difference between this Super Bowl spot and the teaser is that the former showed plenty of clips of the invading Chitauri force while the initial teaser hinted at Loki’s involvement.

‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015)

As previously said, the Age of Ultron television spot was largely a rehashing of the teaser released immediately prior to it. While it didn’t include any additional super revealing shots, it didn’t give fans a longer look at the heart-racing Hulkbuster fight between the Hulk and Iron Man.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

For as big as Avengers: Infinity War was, it did reveal a handful of new shots in its big game ad — including the first look at Peter Parker/Spider-Man riding the Q-Ship into space.

BONUS: ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

