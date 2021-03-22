Falcon and the Winter Soldier's US Agent Actor Says He Will Be Different From Captain America

✖

US Agent is here and Wyatt Russell says his character will be very different from Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney+ rolled out the red carpet for the faux Cap at the end of the premiere episode of the series. Social media quickly exploded with fans who were upset by this attempt to replace Steve Rogers with someone else. But, even more upsetting for them, Russell talked to USA Today about how his Walker is different from Chris Evans’ hero. The big distinction is basically in how the two soldiers’ life experiences differ. Being in the armed forces influences both Rogers and US Agent in very different ways. The actor is playing the man who is holding the shield now in a far different way than it did for a skinny kid from Brooklyn almost a century ago. Check out what he had to say down below:

“I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world,” Russell said. “He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

“There's always an element of reality (in the show) where it's like, well, sometimes you need that guy, and it's not always pretty. It’s fun to play those characters because they're always at odds with themselves,” he added. “They're always at odds with their own abilities and with their own moral compass. They know what is right, kind of, but they also want to win and they battle with that.”

Russell also spoke with EW about what drew him to Walker in the first place. The US Agent occupies a much different idealogical zone than either Bucky or Sam Wilson.

"He's a complicated character. That's what drew me to him," Russell explained about playing the new Cap. "It'll be fun seeing how all three of these guys interact in terms of what their identity is. I think that I can safely say that it's a show about identity and what it means to each specific person."

